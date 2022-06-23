Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Company") was held on June 22, 2022, at ScotiaBarn in Burnaby, B.C. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 18, 2022, which can be found on the website www.sedar.com.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the meeting was 10,429,069 shares, representing approximately 78.2% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting and the results were as follows:

Name of Director Votes for* Votes Withheld*

Frank D. Barker 100% 0% Geoffrey J. Barker 100% 0% Doug Brownridge 100% 0% Victor D'Souza 100% 0%

Joey St-Aubin 100% 0% Chris McMullen 100% 0% Don Crowe 100% 0% Connie Carras 100% 0%

* Votes for were rounded up from 99.9952%.

Charles Allen, a long-time director of the Company, decided to retire and therefore did not stand for re-election as a director at the Meeting. The Company thanks Mr. Allen for his years of valuable service to the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce the election of Connie Carras to the Board. Ms. Carras is currently the President of CEC Enterprises Consulting, which focuses on accelerating innovation and driving strategic and ESG impact in the real estate industry. She is also Board Chair of EnerQuality Corporation, a leader in energy efficiency innovation for housing.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all other resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (operating as Canlan Sports) is the North American leader in the ownership, operations and programming of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We currently own, lease and/or manage 18 facilities in Canada and the United States with 49 ice surfaces, as well as seven indoor soccer fields, and 24 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.canlansports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

