XIMIVOGUE Launches New Market in Morocco, Further Developed its Middle East Market

GUANGZHOU, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fast fashion franchise brand XIMIVOGUE has launched its new market in Morocco. So far, there are two new XIMIVOGUE stores opened in Morocco within only a month. It is expected to open more in Morocco and even the Arabic Middle East.

Morocco, as known as the fifth largest African economy, enjoys great influence in both Africa and the Arab. It is also a member of the Arab League, the Union for the Mediterranean, and the African Union.

Based on Morocco's position and with the expansion of its global markets, XIMIVOGUE has recently successfully entered the market of Morocco and has opened two new stores within only a month.

Let's get started with XIMIVOGUE's first store in Morocco.

Kenitra, a famous port city with beautiful scenic spots and historical relics, is the city where this new store is located. Ideally located in a famous shopping mall in the center of Kenitra, this new store has attracted great attention of a number of visitors and accumulated a certain amount of customers since its opening.

Thanks to XIMIVOGUE's online and offline promotion, this new store in Kenitra is quite welcomed by local residents and visitors. Wonderful music, appealing performance, and lovely costumes created a pleasant atmosphere on its opening day.

The following introduces the second new store briefly.

Near a busy business street, this new store in Beni Mellal owns great foot traffic and a great number of potential customers. The enjoyable interactive games, dances, and sound shopping environment greatly promoted its on-site atmosphere.

About XIMIVOGUE

As a global retailer offering a wide range of FMCGs in a cost-effective way, XIMIVOGUE serves its consumers with over 1700 stores in 93 countries. Its great shopping experience, trendy products, inexpensive price as well as pleasing design have made it a well-known fast fashion franchise brand globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846722/ximivogue_stores_in_morocco.jpg