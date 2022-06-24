Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, is announcing the launch of its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY on Xiaomi's Poco F4 5G smartphone. This is Xiaomi's latest entry into the India market, where it is the largest smartphone OEM. The Poco F4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset from Elliptic Labs' partner Qualcomm. The contract for this launch was announced earlier by Elliptic Labs.

"We are pleased that we continue to launch with Xiaomi, a top-3 global smartphone OEM. This reconfirms that the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is the best-in-class solution for smartphone proximity sensing," said Elliptic Labs' CEO, Laila Danielsen. "Our 100% software-only solution has empowered Xiaomi to make devices smarter, greener, and more human-friendly."

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor turns off the smartphone's display and disables the screen's touch functionality when users hold the device up to their ear during a phone call. Without that capability to detect user proximity, a user's ear or cheek could accidentally trigger unwanted actions during a call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones across the market today. Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver intuitive 3D gesture-, proximity-, presence-, breathing-, and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

