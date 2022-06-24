Pixium Vision expands its Board of Directors with the appointment of Anja Krammer and August Moretti

Paris, France, June 24, 2022 - 07:00 CET - Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today the appointment of Anja Krammer and August Moretti as members of the company's Board of Directors.

Ms. Krammer is an entrepreneur and global business leader who has co-founded several startups and has extensive experience in driving strategy and implementation in healthcare and technology companies. Mr. Moretti is a seasoned financial executive who has raised almost two billion US dollars in capital and has completed 54 quarters of SEC reporting as Chief Financial Officer at a number of pharmaceutical firms.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome Anja and August to our Board of Directors. Their combined expertise and ability will further strengthen the leadership of Pixium Vision," said Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision. "The expansion of our Board comes at a crucial time for the company as we draw nearer to the commercialization of our Prima System in Europe, while also continuing to raise awareness among investors in the US about our innovative technology and our mission to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from degenerative retinal diseases."

The new appointees will bring the number of Board members at Pixium Vision to eight, including the Chairman.

"I am delighted that Anja and August are joining the Pixium Vision Board of Directors and we are looking forward to working with them very much," said Bernard Gilly, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pixium Vision."They are the first new members to join our Board since 2017 and their skills and experience will perfectly complement those of our existing members, as we continue establishing a powerful Board with the knowledge and qualifications necessary to help guide the company forward."

About Anja Krammer

Anja Krammer is the Chief Executive Officer of Turn Biotechnologies, a pre-clinical company with proprietary mRNA technology focused on fighting the effects of ageing. She has previously held senior and executive-level positions in several technology and healthcare companies, she has co-founded three Silicon Valley startups and she also has public company audit committee experience. Ms. Krammer received her Bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a certificate of International Trade from the University of Paris, Sorbonne.

About August Moretti

August Moretti is the Chief Financial Officer of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, a publicly held gene therapy company. Prior to this role, he served as CFO of Assertio Therapeutics, a publicly held specialty pharmaceutical company, and before that he was CFO of Alexza Pharmaceuticals, a publicly held life science company. Mr. Moretti began his career practicing corporate and securities law. He received his JD degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Princeton University.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risques") section of the Company's 2021 Half-Year Financial Report and other documents the Company files with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) or on the Company's website.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision ; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Contacts