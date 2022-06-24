Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - E8Funding is delighted to announce that it has leveraged the recent advancements in artificial intelligence, to develop a revolutionary system that will allow users to instantly start their journey to becoming a funded trader with just the click of a button.







E8Funding Dashboard - You take the trades, we take the risk.

The new firm has strived to create a unique and approachable way to become a professional, funded trader, managing capital remotely from anywhere in the world.

They strive to make it easier for those who trade by having strategic partnerships that offer top-tier software solutions and by having their own engineers in-house to ensure you have the best experience at all times.

Trials for the system are now available. In addition to the trial offered for newcomers to get a feel of how it works, E8Funding currently has five different plans available to users, with varying features and functionalities. The trial version allows dashboard access and a demo MetaTrader account.

E8Funding's mission is to become the worldwide leader in Proprietary trading by creating superior conditions that are useful for all types of traders. The company has successfully leveraged the recent advancements in this space to develop proprietary software that makes complicated tech simple and easy.

