The No.1 Korean AI data service provider INFINIQ has showcased its latest all-in-one data service platform for AI 'INFINIQ DataStudio' at the ADAS Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo held in Stuttgart, Germany from June 21st to 23rd.

DataStudio has based itself on the DataOps framework to allow the recycling and reuse of data, making it possible to organize and manage multiple projects from one single platform. It provides full management and governance system throughout the whole lifecycle of data processing which includes collection, cleansing, annotation, and inspection of data saving time and cost for customers.

As autonomous driving technology progresses, larger volumes of data are needed from different locations with various types of edge cases to further improve the perception level of AI. This is where scalability has become a big challenge to autonomous vehicle developers.

Collecting and processing raw data on a petabyte-scale requires huge resources in the workforce and finance.

INFINIQ has also shown off its Sensor Fusion technology at the exhibition. The data captured with multi-sensors such as lidar, camera, and radar must be synced with each other to produce a meaningful dataset to train and improve the perception of an autonomous vehicle. INFINIQ is one of the market leaders that can calibrate multi-sensors, and synchronize, map, and annotate 2D/3D data for large volumes of raw data.

ADAS Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo is Europe's most influential hub for automotive innovation, research, and development. Over 120 companies in the autonomous industry from around the world have come to Messe Stuttgart to experience the latest innovation. Global companies have shown interest in INFINIQ's DataStudio platform and have discussed partnerships on autonomous driving projects.

About INFINIQ

INFINIQ is one of the leading companies to provide AI data services in South Korea. Since starting its AI data services in 2016, INFINIQ has partnered with global car OEM and Tier1 companies standing at the forefront of delivering the highest quality dataset for AI development. Recently, it has been selected as a 'Global ICT Future Unicorn Company' by the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT.

