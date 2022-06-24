24 June 2022

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Final Results and Capital Markets Day

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("Augmentum" or the "Company"), the only UK publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, will announce its Final Results for the year ending 31 March 2022 on 4 July 2022.

The Company's Portfolio Manager will host a conference call for analysts at 9.30 a.m. on 4 July 2022.

For access to the call please register at: results@augmentum.vc

Capital Markets Day

The Company will host a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts on Wednesday 6th July when the Manager will update on Augmentum's portfolio companies and provide market commentary. CEOs and Co-Founders from Zopa, WeMatch, Grover, Tide, Monese, Anyfin, Cushon and others from across Augmentum's portfolio will also participate and will provide updates on their respective businesses.

To register to attend the Capital Markets Day, and for further details, please contact: cmd@augmentum.vc. No material new information will be discussed at the event.

END

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager

Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

+44 (0)7802 362088

nigel@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy

(Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital Markets

Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, Alaina Wong

(Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.