Freitag, 24.06.2022
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
24.06.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 23

24 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 23 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 347.7916 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 350 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 345.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,962,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,128,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 23 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1713347.50 08:15:5500059643425TRLO0LSE
392347.50 08:15:5500059643424TRLO0LSE
1428347.50 08:24:0000059643729TRLO0LSE
1158348.50 08:30:1700059644126TRLO0LSE
307348.50 08:30:1700059644127TRLO0LSE
1236348.50 08:37:0300059644431TRLO0LSE
397348.50 08:37:0300059644432TRLO0LSE
1348.50 08:48:0400059644976TRLO0LSE
429348.50 08:48:2800059645011TRLO0LSE
1019348.50 08:48:2800059645012TRLO0LSE
1663347.50 08:55:1900059645413TRLO0LSE
2965347.00 08:55:2300059645439TRLO0LSE
37345.50 08:56:0900059645469TRLO0LSE
1898345.50 08:56:0900059645471TRLO0LSE
411345.50 08:56:0900059645470TRLO0LSE
1887346.00 08:56:0900059645472TRLO0LSE
65348.00 09:19:1000059646721TRLO0LSE
1096348.00 09:30:0600059647158TRLO0LSE
517348.00 09:30:0600059647157TRLO0LSE
1583348.00 09:30:0600059647156TRLO0LSE
1594347.50 09:35:2100059647362TRLO0LSE
2349.50 10:23:5100059649555TRLO0LSE
1436349.50 10:23:5100059649556TRLO0LSE
1438349.00 10:31:2200059649892TRLO0LSE
460348.50 10:50:4500059650696TRLO0LSE
537350.00 10:57:0200059650893TRLO0LSE
652350.00 10:57:0200059650894TRLO0LSE
1459349.50 10:57:0200059650896TRLO0LSE
371349.50 10:57:0200059650898TRLO0LSE
500349.50 10:57:0200059650897TRLO0LSE
2349.50 10:57:0200059650899TRLO0LSE
1086348.50 10:57:0600059650901TRLO0LSE
183348.50 10:57:0600059650902TRLO0LSE
526348.50 10:57:0600059650903TRLO0LSE
1617348.50 11:00:2100059651108TRLO0LSE
2348.50 11:54:3500059654120TRLO0LSE
1666349.50 11:55:5600059654191TRLO0LSE
500349.50 11:55:5600059654192TRLO0LSE
1358349.00 11:56:0300059654203TRLO0LSE
1576348.50 11:56:0800059654204TRLO0LSE
1354348.50 11:57:2700059654252TRLO0LSE
798349.50 12:41:3800059656187TRLO0LSE
1388349.50 12:41:3800059656188TRLO0LSE
1366349.00 12:41:3900059656189TRLO0LSE
1453348.50 13:06:2600059657135TRLO0LSE
215348.50 13:06:2600059657134TRLO0LSE
1908348.00 13:22:0400059657677TRLO0LSE
1366348.00 13:35:0200059658481TRLO0LSE
1496348.00 13:35:0200059658480TRLO0LSE
795348.00 13:35:0200059658483TRLO0LSE
641348.00 13:35:0200059658482TRLO0LSE
1169347.50 14:05:5900059659685TRLO0LSE
445347.50 14:05:5900059659684TRLO0LSE
1340347.50 14:05:5900059659683TRLO0LSE
3200348.00 14:20:5900059660251TRLO0LSE
861348.00 14:20:5900059660258TRLO0LSE
562348.00 14:20:5900059660257TRLO0LSE
544348.00 14:20:5900059660256TRLO0LSE
700348.00 14:20:5900059660255TRLO0LSE
700348.00 14:20:5900059660254TRLO0LSE
5065348.00 14:20:5900059660253TRLO0LSE
412348.00 14:20:5900059660252TRLO0LSE
1623348.00 14:29:5900059660689TRLO0LSE
1614348.00 14:32:5900059660935TRLO0LSE
1623347.50 14:32:5900059660938TRLO0LSE
1643347.50 14:44:0300059661798TRLO0LSE
59347.50 14:50:0300059662128TRLO0LSE
48347.50 14:50:0300059662127TRLO0LSE
1400347.50 14:50:0300059662126TRLO0LSE
1427347.00 14:51:0200059662204TRLO0LSE
527346.50 14:52:2300059662276TRLO0LSE
926346.50 14:52:2300059662275TRLO0LSE
21347.50 15:05:5500059663434TRLO0LSE
1046348.00 15:07:1900059663557TRLO0LSE
500348.00 15:07:1900059663556TRLO0LSE
1369347.50 15:08:2700059663678TRLO0LSE
1091347.50 15:08:2700059663677TRLO0LSE
369347.50 15:08:2700059663676TRLO0LSE
981347.00 15:16:2200059664137TRLO0LSE
408347.00 15:16:2200059664138TRLO0LSE
485348.00 15:41:2400059666544TRLO0LSE
77348.00 15:41:2400059666543TRLO0LSE
498348.00 15:41:2400059666542TRLO0LSE
1020348.00 15:41:2400059666541TRLO0LSE
173348.00 15:41:2400059666540TRLO0LSE
500348.00 15:41:2400059666545TRLO0LSE
2101348.00 15:41:2400059666546TRLO0LSE
559347.50 15:41:3100059666568TRLO0LSE
828347.50 15:41:3100059666567TRLO0LSE
1659347.50 15:46:3100059667300TRLO0LSE
303347.00 15:47:4700059667393TRLO0LSE
144347.00 15:47:5000059667397TRLO0LSE
761347.00 15:48:3000059667446TRLO0LSE
299347.00 15:48:3000059667447TRLO0LSE
49346.00 15:52:3000059667954TRLO0LSE
166346.00 15:57:3200059668371TRLO0LSE
1409346.00 15:58:2200059668514TRLO0LSE
1478346.00 16:02:3100059668976TRLO0LSE
314346.50 16:05:1900059669213TRLO0LSE
500346.50 16:05:1900059669212TRLO0LSE
350346.50 16:05:1900059669211TRLO0LSE
364346.50 16:05:1900059669210TRLO0LSE
1597345.50 16:06:4500059669323TRLO0LSE
334346.50 16:15:3500059670434TRLO0LSE
327346.50 16:15:3500059670433TRLO0LSE
577346.50 16:15:3500059670432TRLO0LSE
193346.50 16:15:3500059670431TRLO0LSE
510346.50 16:16:3100059670531TRLO0LSE
500346.50 16:16:3100059670530TRLO0LSE
305346.00 16:19:4900059670898TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
