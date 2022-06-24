Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

24 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 23 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 347.7916 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 350 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 345.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,962,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,128,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 23 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1713 347.50 08:15:55 00059643425TRLO0 LSE 392 347.50 08:15:55 00059643424TRLO0 LSE 1428 347.50 08:24:00 00059643729TRLO0 LSE 1158 348.50 08:30:17 00059644126TRLO0 LSE 307 348.50 08:30:17 00059644127TRLO0 LSE 1236 348.50 08:37:03 00059644431TRLO0 LSE 397 348.50 08:37:03 00059644432TRLO0 LSE 1 348.50 08:48:04 00059644976TRLO0 LSE 429 348.50 08:48:28 00059645011TRLO0 LSE 1019 348.50 08:48:28 00059645012TRLO0 LSE 1663 347.50 08:55:19 00059645413TRLO0 LSE 2965 347.00 08:55:23 00059645439TRLO0 LSE 37 345.50 08:56:09 00059645469TRLO0 LSE 1898 345.50 08:56:09 00059645471TRLO0 LSE 411 345.50 08:56:09 00059645470TRLO0 LSE 1887 346.00 08:56:09 00059645472TRLO0 LSE 65 348.00 09:19:10 00059646721TRLO0 LSE 1096 348.00 09:30:06 00059647158TRLO0 LSE 517 348.00 09:30:06 00059647157TRLO0 LSE 1583 348.00 09:30:06 00059647156TRLO0 LSE 1594 347.50 09:35:21 00059647362TRLO0 LSE 2 349.50 10:23:51 00059649555TRLO0 LSE 1436 349.50 10:23:51 00059649556TRLO0 LSE 1438 349.00 10:31:22 00059649892TRLO0 LSE 460 348.50 10:50:45 00059650696TRLO0 LSE 537 350.00 10:57:02 00059650893TRLO0 LSE 652 350.00 10:57:02 00059650894TRLO0 LSE 1459 349.50 10:57:02 00059650896TRLO0 LSE 371 349.50 10:57:02 00059650898TRLO0 LSE 500 349.50 10:57:02 00059650897TRLO0 LSE 2 349.50 10:57:02 00059650899TRLO0 LSE 1086 348.50 10:57:06 00059650901TRLO0 LSE 183 348.50 10:57:06 00059650902TRLO0 LSE 526 348.50 10:57:06 00059650903TRLO0 LSE 1617 348.50 11:00:21 00059651108TRLO0 LSE 2 348.50 11:54:35 00059654120TRLO0 LSE 1666 349.50 11:55:56 00059654191TRLO0 LSE 500 349.50 11:55:56 00059654192TRLO0 LSE 1358 349.00 11:56:03 00059654203TRLO0 LSE 1576 348.50 11:56:08 00059654204TRLO0 LSE 1354 348.50 11:57:27 00059654252TRLO0 LSE 798 349.50 12:41:38 00059656187TRLO0 LSE 1388 349.50 12:41:38 00059656188TRLO0 LSE 1366 349.00 12:41:39 00059656189TRLO0 LSE 1453 348.50 13:06:26 00059657135TRLO0 LSE 215 348.50 13:06:26 00059657134TRLO0 LSE 1908 348.00 13:22:04 00059657677TRLO0 LSE 1366 348.00 13:35:02 00059658481TRLO0 LSE 1496 348.00 13:35:02 00059658480TRLO0 LSE 795 348.00 13:35:02 00059658483TRLO0 LSE 641 348.00 13:35:02 00059658482TRLO0 LSE 1169 347.50 14:05:59 00059659685TRLO0 LSE 445 347.50 14:05:59 00059659684TRLO0 LSE 1340 347.50 14:05:59 00059659683TRLO0 LSE 3200 348.00 14:20:59 00059660251TRLO0 LSE 861 348.00 14:20:59 00059660258TRLO0 LSE 562 348.00 14:20:59 00059660257TRLO0 LSE 544 348.00 14:20:59 00059660256TRLO0 LSE 700 348.00 14:20:59 00059660255TRLO0 LSE 700 348.00 14:20:59 00059660254TRLO0 LSE 5065 348.00 14:20:59 00059660253TRLO0 LSE 412 348.00 14:20:59 00059660252TRLO0 LSE 1623 348.00 14:29:59 00059660689TRLO0 LSE 1614 348.00 14:32:59 00059660935TRLO0 LSE 1623 347.50 14:32:59 00059660938TRLO0 LSE 1643 347.50 14:44:03 00059661798TRLO0 LSE 59 347.50 14:50:03 00059662128TRLO0 LSE 48 347.50 14:50:03 00059662127TRLO0 LSE 1400 347.50 14:50:03 00059662126TRLO0 LSE 1427 347.00 14:51:02 00059662204TRLO0 LSE 527 346.50 14:52:23 00059662276TRLO0 LSE 926 346.50 14:52:23 00059662275TRLO0 LSE 21 347.50 15:05:55 00059663434TRLO0 LSE 1046 348.00 15:07:19 00059663557TRLO0 LSE 500 348.00 15:07:19 00059663556TRLO0 LSE 1369 347.50 15:08:27 00059663678TRLO0 LSE 1091 347.50 15:08:27 00059663677TRLO0 LSE 369 347.50 15:08:27 00059663676TRLO0 LSE 981 347.00 15:16:22 00059664137TRLO0 LSE 408 347.00 15:16:22 00059664138TRLO0 LSE 485 348.00 15:41:24 00059666544TRLO0 LSE 77 348.00 15:41:24 00059666543TRLO0 LSE 498 348.00 15:41:24 00059666542TRLO0 LSE 1020 348.00 15:41:24 00059666541TRLO0 LSE 173 348.00 15:41:24 00059666540TRLO0 LSE 500 348.00 15:41:24 00059666545TRLO0 LSE 2101 348.00 15:41:24 00059666546TRLO0 LSE 559 347.50 15:41:31 00059666568TRLO0 LSE 828 347.50 15:41:31 00059666567TRLO0 LSE 1659 347.50 15:46:31 00059667300TRLO0 LSE 303 347.00 15:47:47 00059667393TRLO0 LSE 144 347.00 15:47:50 00059667397TRLO0 LSE 761 347.00 15:48:30 00059667446TRLO0 LSE 299 347.00 15:48:30 00059667447TRLO0 LSE 49 346.00 15:52:30 00059667954TRLO0 LSE 166 346.00 15:57:32 00059668371TRLO0 LSE 1409 346.00 15:58:22 00059668514TRLO0 LSE 1478 346.00 16:02:31 00059668976TRLO0 LSE 314 346.50 16:05:19 00059669213TRLO0 LSE 500 346.50 16:05:19 00059669212TRLO0 LSE 350 346.50 16:05:19 00059669211TRLO0 LSE 364 346.50 16:05:19 00059669210TRLO0 LSE 1597 345.50 16:06:45 00059669323TRLO0 LSE 334 346.50 16:15:35 00059670434TRLO0 LSE 327 346.50 16:15:35 00059670433TRLO0 LSE 577 346.50 16:15:35 00059670432TRLO0 LSE 193 346.50 16:15:35 00059670431TRLO0 LSE 510 346.50 16:16:31 00059670531TRLO0 LSE 500 346.50 16:16:31 00059670530TRLO0 LSE 305 346.00 16:19:49 00059670898TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com