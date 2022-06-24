National Grid Renewables and First Solar have partnered on multiple projects in the past, including the 200 MW Prairie Wolf Solar Project in Illinois and the 275 MW Noble Solar and 125 MWh Storage Project in Texas.From pv magazine USA First Solar has announced an agreement with National Grid Renewables for 2 GW of Cadmium Telluride film solar modules to be delivered in 2024 and 2025 throughout the United States. The deal was booked prior to the release of First Solar's first-quarter 2022 earnings in April and also prior to the US government's announcement on the two-year tariff exemption for ...

