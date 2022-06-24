Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Announces Voting Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Thrace Basin of Turkey and the Gulf of Thailand, is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2022.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation, and (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld Total For Withheld Dr. W. Sean Guest 20,004,900 1,480,907 21,485,807 93.11% 6.89% Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 19,698,075 1,787,732 21,485,807 91.68% 8.32% James D. McFarland 20,050,088 1,235,719 21,485,807 94.25% 5.75% Ronald W. Royal 20,004,400 1,481,407 21,485,807 93.11% 6.89% Russell J. Hiscock 19,678,250 1,807,557 21,485,807 91.59% 8.41% Kimberley K. Wood 19,088,350 2,397,457 21,485,807 88.84% 11.16% Timothy N. Chapman 19,987,900 1,497,907 21,485,807 93.03% 6.97%

About the Corporation

Valeura is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey.

