Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Completion of settlement of the Share Element of the Special Dividend

24 June 2022

Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT')

Completion of settlement of the

Share Element of the Special Dividend

DMGT announces that, as anticipated in its announcement dated 14 June 2022 titled 'Date of settlement of the Share Element of the Special Dividend', settlement of the Share Element of the Special Dividend has now completed.

Background Information

On 14 December 2021, the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors declared a Special Dividend, comprised of a Cash Element and a Share Element, to all shareholders on the register of members of DMGT as at 6.00pm UK time on 16 December 2021. Settlement of the Cash Element occurred on 30 December 2021.

The Share Element is comprised of DMGT's holding of shares ('Cazoo Shares') in Cazoo Group Ltd ('Cazoo'), equivalent to 0.5749 shares in Cazoo per DMGT share, subject to rounding. At its declaration, settlement of the Share Element was expected to occur in the first half of 2022 and the timing was uncertain due to it being subject to US securities law restrictions.

On 14 June 2022, DMGT announced that it had instructed settlement of the Cazoo Shares. Shareholders who held DMGT Shares in certificated form had the Cazoo Shares to which they were entitled under the Special Dividend registered in their name by Cazoo's Transfer Agent, EQ Shareowner Services on 23 June 2022. Accordingly, each such shareholder will, within 14 days of this announcement, receive account statements (a 'Direct Registration Statement') documenting their ownership of the Cazoo Shares.

Shareholders who held DMGT Shares in uncertificated form through CREST, directly or through a broker or other nominee with a CREST account, had their CREST accounts credited on 23 June 2022 with such number of CREST depositary interests in Cazoo ('Cazoo CDIs') as was equivalent to the number of Cazoo Shares they would otherwise have been entitled to receive under the Special Dividend.

Notes

Former DMGT Shareholders are referred to the offer document in relation to the recommended cash offer for all of the issued and to be issued DMGT A Shares not already owned by RCL, published on 6 November 2021 (the 'Original Offer Document') and to the final offer document in relation to the recommended increased and final offer (the 'Final Offer') published on 2 December 2021 (the 'Final Offer Document'). Capitalised terms in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Original Offer Document and Final Offer Document.

Former DMGT Shareholders are also referred to DMGT's announcement published on 14 June 2022, titled 'Date of settlement of the Share Element of the Special Dividend', and to the 'Information Document in relation to the Share Element of the Special Dividend' that was also published on 14 June 2022 (the 'Information Document'). All documents, including the Information Document, are available in the 'Recommended offer for DMGT' microsite in the 'Investors' section on www.dmgt.com.

The Information Document contains a section titled 'Settlement of the Share Element of the Special Dividend'. This section sets out details of the documents that former DMGT Shareholders should expect to receive and the likely timing.

The Information Document also contains a section titled 'Tax consequences of the Share Element of the Special Dividend' that former DMGT Shareholders are encouraged to read. This section sets out certain UK taxation considerations and US taxation consequences.

For further information: Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 Fran Sallas, Company Secretary +44 20 3615 2904

