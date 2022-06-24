Anzeige
Freitag, 24.06.2022
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
24.06.22
08:01 Uhr
0,975 Euro
+0,026
+2,74 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 June 2022 it purchased a total of 295,641 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           125,000     170,641 
                            EUR0.977 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.838 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.946     GBP0.816 
 
                                    GBP0.825599 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.959356

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 701,062,763 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1091       0.946         XDUB      08:38:31      00059644521TRLO0 
2200       0.946         XDUB      08:38:31      00059644520TRLO0 
970       0.946         XDUB      08:38:31      00059644519TRLO0 
2000       0.951         XDUB      09:22:40      00059646856TRLO0 
200       0.952         XDUB      09:22:40      00059646857TRLO0 
5000       0.952         XDUB      09:22:40      00059646858TRLO0 
3727       0.949         XDUB      09:33:21      00059647278TRLO0 
1457       0.949         XDUB      09:33:21      00059647279TRLO0 
5080       0.953         XDUB      10:16:13      00059649162TRLO0 
1641       0.951         XDUB      10:25:46      00059649610TRLO0 
3464       0.951         XDUB      10:25:46      00059649609TRLO0 
4326       0.949         XDUB      10:27:03      00059649688TRLO0 
166       0.949         XDUB      10:27:03      00059649687TRLO0 
334       0.955         XDUB      11:26:12      00059652396TRLO0 
1080       0.955         XDUB      11:26:12      00059652397TRLO0 
3452       0.960         XDUB      11:49:20      00059653840TRLO0 
1301       0.960         XDUB      11:49:20      00059653841TRLO0 
3111       0.960         XDUB      11:49:20      00059653842TRLO0 
1142       0.960         XDUB      11:49:20      00059653843TRLO0 
24        0.956         XDUB      11:49:26      00059653854TRLO0 
702       0.963         XDUB      13:05:59      00059657099TRLO0 
1820       0.963         XDUB      13:05:59      00059657100TRLO0 
2000       0.963         XDUB      13:07:08      00059657165TRLO0 
2000       0.963         XDUB      13:11:27      00059657301TRLO0 
2000       0.963         XDUB      13:14:42      00059657441TRLO0 
4646       0.960         XDUB      13:15:31      00059657524TRLO0 
263       0.959         XDUB      13:33:27      00059658398TRLO0 
4178       0.959         XDUB      13:33:27      00059658397TRLO0 
4469       0.957         XDUB      13:35:02      00059658488TRLO0 
4486       0.955         XDUB      13:54:51      00059659185TRLO0 
180       0.953         XDUB      13:55:11      00059659208TRLO0 
5045       0.953         XDUB      13:57:02      00059659255TRLO0 
4266       0.955         XDUB      14:23:21      00059660399TRLO0 
4422       0.955         XDUB      14:27:50      00059660597TRLO0 
5268       0.954         XDUB      14:30:02      00059660696TRLO0 
5191       0.956         XDUB      14:52:30      00059662296TRLO0 
1705       0.956         XDUB      14:52:30      00059662297TRLO0 
2705       0.968         XDUB      15:21:01      00059664574TRLO0 
153       0.970         XDUB      15:26:09      00059665051TRLO0 
3004       0.970         XDUB      15:27:02      00059665138TRLO0 
1815       0.970         XDUB      15:27:02      00059665139TRLO0 
270       0.970         XDUB      15:27:02      00059665146TRLO0 
4848       0.970         XDUB      15:27:49      00059665209TRLO0 
5        0.975         XDUB      15:48:44      00059667468TRLO0 
4266       0.975         XDUB      15:51:51      00059667844TRLO0 
4437       0.974         XDUB      15:57:54      00059668467TRLO0 
5169       0.974         XDUB      16:04:54      00059669186TRLO0 
3921       0.977         XDUB      16:13:47      00059670138TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
843       81.60         XLON      08:37:55      00059644468TRLO0 
846       81.60         XLON      08:37:55      00059644467TRLO0 
969       81.60         XLON      08:37:55      00059644466TRLO0 
2623       81.90         XLON      09:20:03      00059646764TRLO0 
610       81.90         XLON      09:20:03      00059646763TRLO0 
610       82.00         XLON      09:30:02      00059647148TRLO0 
501       82.00         XLON      09:30:02      00059647149TRLO0 
1243       82.00         XLON      09:30:19      00059647178TRLO0 
610       82.00         XLON      09:30:19      00059647177TRLO0 
2500       82.00         XLON      09:30:19      00059647179TRLO0 
2500       81.70         XLON      10:00:19      00059648307TRLO0 
2399       81.80         XLON      10:25:53      00059649628TRLO0 
358       81.80         XLON      10:25:53      00059649627TRLO0 
2500       81.80         XLON      10:25:53      00059649629TRLO0 
227       82.70         XLON      11:48:36      00059653799TRLO0 
3022       82.70         XLON      11:48:36      00059653798TRLO0 
1363       82.60         XLON      11:49:20      00059653838TRLO0 
1898       82.60         XLON      11:49:20      00059653837TRLO0 
2928       82.60         XLON      11:49:20      00059653839TRLO0 
2241       82.50         XLON      11:49:21      00059653845TRLO0 
891       82.50         XLON      11:49:21      00059653844TRLO0 
3161       82.70         XLON      12:43:12      00059656385TRLO0 
2397       82.70         XLON      12:43:12      00059656384TRLO0 
4000       82.70         XLON      12:43:12      00059656383TRLO0 
8781       82.70         XLON      12:43:12      00059656387TRLO0 
1212       82.70         XLON      12:43:12      00059656386TRLO0 
2118       82.40         XLON      13:15:31      00059657527TRLO0 
232       82.40         XLON      13:15:31      00059657526TRLO0 
765       82.40         XLON      13:15:31      00059657525TRLO0 
3034       82.20         XLON      13:33:27      00059658396TRLO0 
3420       82.10         XLON      13:33:58      00059658433TRLO0 
608       82.10         XLON      13:33:58      00059658432TRLO0 
425       82.00         XLON      13:35:02      00059658487TRLO0 
576       82.00         XLON      13:35:02      00059658486TRLO0 
2328       82.00         XLON      13:35:02      00059658485TRLO0 
3144       82.00         XLON      13:54:51      00059659187TRLO0 
2872       82.00         XLON      13:54:51      00059659186TRLO0 
2974       82.00         XLON      13:54:51      00059659188TRLO0 
2844       81.60         XLON      13:58:26      00059659291TRLO0 
165       81.60         XLON      13:58:26      00059659290TRLO0 
4251       81.90         XLON      14:16:09      00059660065TRLO0 
220       81.90         XLON      14:16:09      00059660064TRLO0 
1095       81.90         XLON      14:16:09      00059660066TRLO0 
323       82.00         XLON      14:21:07      00059660310TRLO0 
609       82.00         XLON      14:21:07      00059660309TRLO0 
1967       82.00         XLON      14:21:07      00059660308TRLO0 
708       81.80         XLON      14:30:02      00059660693TRLO0 
3163       81.80         XLON      14:30:02      00059660695TRLO0 
2063       81.80         XLON      14:30:02      00059660694TRLO0 
3965       81.90         XLON      14:40:48      00059661598TRLO0 
655       81.90         XLON      14:40:54      00059661603TRLO0 
2912       81.90         XLON      14:40:54      00059661605TRLO0 
1224       81.90         XLON      14:40:54      00059661604TRLO0 
3047       82.00         XLON      14:43:55      00059661793TRLO0 
5026       82.00         XLON      14:44:30      00059661815TRLO0 
655       82.00         XLON      14:44:30      00059661814TRLO0 
122       82.00         XLON      14:44:30      00059661817TRLO0 
338       82.00         XLON      14:44:30      00059661816TRLO0 
3186       82.40         XLON      14:56:28      00059662506TRLO0 
770       82.80         XLON      15:09:25      00059663731TRLO0 
866       82.80         XLON      15:09:25      00059663732TRLO0 
1076       82.80         XLON      15:09:25      00059663733TRLO0 
6096       82.80         XLON      15:09:25      00059663734TRLO0 
1082       82.80         XLON      15:10:07      00059663773TRLO0 
2500       82.80         XLON      15:10:07      00059663772TRLO0 
2738       82.80         XLON      15:19:07      00059664332TRLO0 
3286       83.20         XLON      15:26:09      00059665050TRLO0 
2494       83.30         XLON      15:34:02      00059665863TRLO0 
600       83.30         XLON      15:34:02      00059665862TRLO0 
620       83.30         XLON      15:34:02      00059665865TRLO0 
2500       83.30         XLON      15:34:02      00059665864TRLO0 
1700       83.30         XLON      15:34:02      00059665867TRLO0 
2500       83.30         XLON      15:34:02      00059665866TRLO0 
946       83.30         XLON      15:40:02      00059666372TRLO0 
3141       83.60         XLON      15:48:37      00059667451TRLO0 
2967       83.50         XLON      15:48:42      00059667467TRLO0 
1540       83.60         XLON      15:51:52      00059667846TRLO0 
1900       83.60         XLON      15:51:52      00059667845TRLO0 
645       83.50         XLON      16:01:07      00059668883TRLO0 
2316       83.50         XLON      16:03:02      00059669010TRLO0 
3281       83.50         XLON      16:03:27      00059669067TRLO0 
3231       83.80         XLON      16:09:57      00059669617TRLO0 
1780       83.70         XLON      16:15:02      00059670350TRLO0 
721       83.70         XLON      16:18:02      00059670685TRLO0 
1201       83.70         XLON      16:18:02      00059670684TRLO0 
597       83.70         XLON      16:18:04      00059670692TRLO0 
2980       83.80         XLON      16:21:47      00059671239TRLO0 
894       83.80         XLON      16:24:55      00059671591TRLO0 
1406       83.80         XLON      16:24:55      00059671590TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  170341 
EQS News ID:  1382835 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382835&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

