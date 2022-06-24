DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

24 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 June 2022 it purchased a total of 295,641 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 125,000 170,641 EUR0.977 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.838 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.946 GBP0.816 GBP0.825599 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.959356

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 701,062,763 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1091 0.946 XDUB 08:38:31 00059644521TRLO0 2200 0.946 XDUB 08:38:31 00059644520TRLO0 970 0.946 XDUB 08:38:31 00059644519TRLO0 2000 0.951 XDUB 09:22:40 00059646856TRLO0 200 0.952 XDUB 09:22:40 00059646857TRLO0 5000 0.952 XDUB 09:22:40 00059646858TRLO0 3727 0.949 XDUB 09:33:21 00059647278TRLO0 1457 0.949 XDUB 09:33:21 00059647279TRLO0 5080 0.953 XDUB 10:16:13 00059649162TRLO0 1641 0.951 XDUB 10:25:46 00059649610TRLO0 3464 0.951 XDUB 10:25:46 00059649609TRLO0 4326 0.949 XDUB 10:27:03 00059649688TRLO0 166 0.949 XDUB 10:27:03 00059649687TRLO0 334 0.955 XDUB 11:26:12 00059652396TRLO0 1080 0.955 XDUB 11:26:12 00059652397TRLO0 3452 0.960 XDUB 11:49:20 00059653840TRLO0 1301 0.960 XDUB 11:49:20 00059653841TRLO0 3111 0.960 XDUB 11:49:20 00059653842TRLO0 1142 0.960 XDUB 11:49:20 00059653843TRLO0 24 0.956 XDUB 11:49:26 00059653854TRLO0 702 0.963 XDUB 13:05:59 00059657099TRLO0 1820 0.963 XDUB 13:05:59 00059657100TRLO0 2000 0.963 XDUB 13:07:08 00059657165TRLO0 2000 0.963 XDUB 13:11:27 00059657301TRLO0 2000 0.963 XDUB 13:14:42 00059657441TRLO0 4646 0.960 XDUB 13:15:31 00059657524TRLO0 263 0.959 XDUB 13:33:27 00059658398TRLO0 4178 0.959 XDUB 13:33:27 00059658397TRLO0 4469 0.957 XDUB 13:35:02 00059658488TRLO0 4486 0.955 XDUB 13:54:51 00059659185TRLO0 180 0.953 XDUB 13:55:11 00059659208TRLO0 5045 0.953 XDUB 13:57:02 00059659255TRLO0 4266 0.955 XDUB 14:23:21 00059660399TRLO0 4422 0.955 XDUB 14:27:50 00059660597TRLO0 5268 0.954 XDUB 14:30:02 00059660696TRLO0 5191 0.956 XDUB 14:52:30 00059662296TRLO0 1705 0.956 XDUB 14:52:30 00059662297TRLO0 2705 0.968 XDUB 15:21:01 00059664574TRLO0 153 0.970 XDUB 15:26:09 00059665051TRLO0 3004 0.970 XDUB 15:27:02 00059665138TRLO0 1815 0.970 XDUB 15:27:02 00059665139TRLO0 270 0.970 XDUB 15:27:02 00059665146TRLO0 4848 0.970 XDUB 15:27:49 00059665209TRLO0 5 0.975 XDUB 15:48:44 00059667468TRLO0 4266 0.975 XDUB 15:51:51 00059667844TRLO0 4437 0.974 XDUB 15:57:54 00059668467TRLO0 5169 0.974 XDUB 16:04:54 00059669186TRLO0 3921 0.977 XDUB 16:13:47 00059670138TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 843 81.60 XLON 08:37:55 00059644468TRLO0 846 81.60 XLON 08:37:55 00059644467TRLO0 969 81.60 XLON 08:37:55 00059644466TRLO0 2623 81.90 XLON 09:20:03 00059646764TRLO0 610 81.90 XLON 09:20:03 00059646763TRLO0 610 82.00 XLON 09:30:02 00059647148TRLO0 501 82.00 XLON 09:30:02 00059647149TRLO0 1243 82.00 XLON 09:30:19 00059647178TRLO0 610 82.00 XLON 09:30:19 00059647177TRLO0 2500 82.00 XLON 09:30:19 00059647179TRLO0 2500 81.70 XLON 10:00:19 00059648307TRLO0 2399 81.80 XLON 10:25:53 00059649628TRLO0 358 81.80 XLON 10:25:53 00059649627TRLO0 2500 81.80 XLON 10:25:53 00059649629TRLO0 227 82.70 XLON 11:48:36 00059653799TRLO0 3022 82.70 XLON 11:48:36 00059653798TRLO0 1363 82.60 XLON 11:49:20 00059653838TRLO0 1898 82.60 XLON 11:49:20 00059653837TRLO0 2928 82.60 XLON 11:49:20 00059653839TRLO0 2241 82.50 XLON 11:49:21 00059653845TRLO0 891 82.50 XLON 11:49:21 00059653844TRLO0 3161 82.70 XLON 12:43:12 00059656385TRLO0 2397 82.70 XLON 12:43:12 00059656384TRLO0 4000 82.70 XLON 12:43:12 00059656383TRLO0 8781 82.70 XLON 12:43:12 00059656387TRLO0 1212 82.70 XLON 12:43:12 00059656386TRLO0 2118 82.40 XLON 13:15:31 00059657527TRLO0 232 82.40 XLON 13:15:31 00059657526TRLO0 765 82.40 XLON 13:15:31 00059657525TRLO0 3034 82.20 XLON 13:33:27 00059658396TRLO0 3420 82.10 XLON 13:33:58 00059658433TRLO0 608 82.10 XLON 13:33:58 00059658432TRLO0 425 82.00 XLON 13:35:02 00059658487TRLO0 576 82.00 XLON 13:35:02 00059658486TRLO0 2328 82.00 XLON 13:35:02 00059658485TRLO0 3144 82.00 XLON 13:54:51 00059659187TRLO0 2872 82.00 XLON 13:54:51 00059659186TRLO0 2974 82.00 XLON 13:54:51 00059659188TRLO0 2844 81.60 XLON 13:58:26 00059659291TRLO0 165 81.60 XLON 13:58:26 00059659290TRLO0 4251 81.90 XLON 14:16:09 00059660065TRLO0 220 81.90 XLON 14:16:09 00059660064TRLO0 1095 81.90 XLON 14:16:09 00059660066TRLO0 323 82.00 XLON 14:21:07 00059660310TRLO0 609 82.00 XLON 14:21:07 00059660309TRLO0 1967 82.00 XLON 14:21:07 00059660308TRLO0 708 81.80 XLON 14:30:02 00059660693TRLO0 3163 81.80 XLON 14:30:02 00059660695TRLO0 2063 81.80 XLON 14:30:02 00059660694TRLO0 3965 81.90 XLON 14:40:48 00059661598TRLO0 655 81.90 XLON 14:40:54 00059661603TRLO0 2912 81.90 XLON 14:40:54 00059661605TRLO0 1224 81.90 XLON 14:40:54 00059661604TRLO0 3047 82.00 XLON 14:43:55 00059661793TRLO0 5026 82.00 XLON 14:44:30 00059661815TRLO0 655 82.00 XLON 14:44:30 00059661814TRLO0 122 82.00 XLON 14:44:30 00059661817TRLO0 338 82.00 XLON 14:44:30 00059661816TRLO0 3186 82.40 XLON 14:56:28 00059662506TRLO0 770 82.80 XLON 15:09:25 00059663731TRLO0 866 82.80 XLON 15:09:25 00059663732TRLO0 1076 82.80 XLON 15:09:25 00059663733TRLO0 6096 82.80 XLON 15:09:25 00059663734TRLO0 1082 82.80 XLON 15:10:07 00059663773TRLO0 2500 82.80 XLON 15:10:07 00059663772TRLO0 2738 82.80 XLON 15:19:07 00059664332TRLO0 3286 83.20 XLON 15:26:09 00059665050TRLO0 2494 83.30 XLON 15:34:02 00059665863TRLO0 600 83.30 XLON 15:34:02 00059665862TRLO0 620 83.30 XLON 15:34:02 00059665865TRLO0 2500 83.30 XLON 15:34:02 00059665864TRLO0 1700 83.30 XLON 15:34:02 00059665867TRLO0 2500 83.30 XLON 15:34:02 00059665866TRLO0 946 83.30 XLON 15:40:02 00059666372TRLO0 3141 83.60 XLON 15:48:37 00059667451TRLO0 2967 83.50 XLON 15:48:42 00059667467TRLO0 1540 83.60 XLON 15:51:52 00059667846TRLO0 1900 83.60 XLON 15:51:52 00059667845TRLO0 645 83.50 XLON 16:01:07 00059668883TRLO0 2316 83.50 XLON 16:03:02 00059669010TRLO0 3281 83.50 XLON 16:03:27 00059669067TRLO0 3231 83.80 XLON 16:09:57 00059669617TRLO0 1780 83.70 XLON 16:15:02 00059670350TRLO0 721 83.70 XLON 16:18:02 00059670685TRLO0 1201 83.70 XLON 16:18:02 00059670684TRLO0 597 83.70 XLON 16:18:04 00059670692TRLO0 2980 83.80 XLON 16:21:47 00059671239TRLO0 894 83.80 XLON 16:24:55 00059671591TRLO0 1406 83.80 XLON 16:24:55 00059671590TRLO0

