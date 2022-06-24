Sun Cable's massive AUD 30 billion ($20.7 billion) Australia-Asia PowerLink project has passed another major milestone by obtaining approval from Infrastructure Australia.From pv magazine Australia Infrastructure Australia has provided its endorsement for the economic benefits of the Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink), which would export solar power from the Australian outback to Singapore via a submarine transmission link. The endorsement ensures that the project can advance to third-stage, "investment-ready" status on Infrastructure Australia's priority list, opening the door for government ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...