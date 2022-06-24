Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 23
[24.06.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.06.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,352,000.00
|EUR
|0
|108,777,166.28
|8.8064
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.06.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|894,925.39
|88.7823
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.06.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,974,970.14
|97.7154
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.06.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|153,062.00
|USD
|0
|17,131,859.40
|111.9276
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.06.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|102,229.00
|GBP
|0
|11,416,915.39
|111.6798
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.06.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|296,641.00
|EUR
|0
|32,594,918.30
|109.88
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.06.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|34,159.00
|CHF
|0
|3,577,726.03
|104.7374
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.06.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,517,000.00
|EUR
|0
|65,942,590.38
|8.7725
