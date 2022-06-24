Trive becomes Official Jersey Sleeve Partner of Bayer 04 Leverkusen Football Club

AMSTERDAM, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive, the next generation multi-asset investment platform, and Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fussball GmbH (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) have signed a 2-year partnership agreement. Trive will become an official jersey sponsor of the club and will become its local and international sleeve partner starting from the 2022/2023 season.

The partnership will bring together an innovative, expansive, and dynamic multi-asset investment platform with one of Germany's most renowned football clubs. Under the partnership, Trive is granted the exclusive right to become the Official Jersey Sleeve Partner of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Official Jersey Sleeve Partner (International) of Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and UEFA club competitions.

Engin Çubukçu, Chairman of Trive said: "This is an exciting new partnership for Trive, as we aim to tap into our ethos of forward movement. Trive is delighted to be partnering with Bayer 04 Leverkusen as their official jersey sleeve partner. We have a common underlying aspiration to keep moving, to explore and seize opportunities. We both strive to give the best experience to the people who trust us. Trive is all about embracing new possibilities and horizons and we believe this partnership will exemplify that."

"Trive is designed to empower the people who want to go above and beyond, this is an important value that we share with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Our shared values and objectives highlight our commitment in becoming a key part of the Bayer 04 Leverkusen family."

The agreement was signed by Rudi Völler, Managing Director Sports of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and Engin Çubukçu, Chairman of Trive. Speaking of the new partnership, Mr. Völler added: "We are delighted to welcome Trive as our jersey sleeve sponsor. The upcoming season will be extremely exciting for the club, not only in terms of sport. We aim to confirm our recent successes as an organization by continuing to improve both on and off the pitch. We want to set new standards in this regard by working with a company that fits our idea of continuous development - all with the aim of being successful together. Trive is an innovative partner that works well in this regard"

Notes to editors

About Trive

Trive is a next generation, expansive, dynamic, and innovative multi-asset investment platform.

Trive brings complex and sophisticated global investment products to an easy-to-use platform through a cutting-edge technology providing its clients a fully customizable and rich trading experience, such as one-click trading, placing orders on the chart, advanced charting and technical analysis tools, advanced order types, market depth and customizable workspaces.

Trive is about empowering progression, never standing still. Trive is savvy in terms of responsiveness and adaptability; it is simple - clean-cut, intuitive, and seamless.

At Trive, we take the complex and deliver it simply.

