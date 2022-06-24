Australian renewables startup Okra Solar has raised $3 million to scale up distribution of its solar-based hardware and software solutions. It aims to electrify more than 290,000 off-grid homes in Nigeria over the next three years, while also expanding its operations in countries such as Haiti.From pv magazine Australia Okra Solar's mission to provide reliable renewable energy solutions to people living off-grid in developing nations has received a major boost, with the startup raising $3 million to ramp up the distribution of its Internet of Things-enabled mesh-grids. Launched in 2016, Okra ...

