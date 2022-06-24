- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord shares have attractive near-term risk/reward, Danske Bank analysts said, resuming coverage with a buy recommendation.
- • Price target DKK 430
- • Shares rose 2.2% in early trading
- • GN should benefit from structural demand tailwind in both Audio and Hearing units, Danske said
- • Growth is set to accelerate from the second quarter, while downside is protected as the company's Hearing unit is a potential M&A target: Danske
