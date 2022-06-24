VS-01 Reduced Plasma Metabolites Associated with Organ Failures Related to ACLF

Metabolomic analysis of organ failure markers abstract selected for inclusion in the 'Best of International Liver Congress 2022'

Versantis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies for orphan and pediatric liver diseases, today announced data showing both single and repeated intraperitoneal administrations of VS-01reduced the concentration of several metabolites in the blood associated with infection-related acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) and multiple organ failure (OF) related to ACLF. The data will be presented in two posters on Saturday June 25 at the International Liver Congress 2022. The abstract entitled 'Metabolomic analysis of organ failure marker compounds in blood samples of patients with decompensated liver cirrhosis after administration of the novel drug VS-01' was also selected for inclusion in the 'Best of International Liver CongressTM 2022'.

"These analyses confirm our internal data that VS-01 administration in patients with decompensated liver cirrhosis impacts multiple metabolites involved in ACLF-related organ failure, specifically failure of the brain, liver and kidneys," said Prof Katharina Staufer, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Versantis. "The next step for VS-01 is the planned initiation of a 60 patient, multinational Phase 2 study in patients with ACLF, which continues to be a seriously underserved indication.

"We are proud and honored to have had one of our abstracts chosen for inclusion in the 'Best of International Liver CongressTM 2022'," said Mark Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Versantis. "These studies support the use of our novel investigational drug candidate VS-01 in patients with ACLF, and we are excited to begin our Phase 2 trial in ACLF patients later this year."

The following posters will be available for viewing at the ExCel London, Level 1, on Saturday June 25, from 9:00 to 18:30 CET:

Number: 2398

Title: Metabolomic analysis of bacterial infection markers in blood samples of patients with decompensated liver cirrhosis infused with the novel drug VS-01

Presenter: Dr.Olaf Tyc, Section for Translational Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine I, Goethe University Clinic Frankfurt,

Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 09:00 CET

Number: 2396

Title: Metabolomic analysis of organ failure marker compounds in blood samples of patients with decompensated liver cirrhosis after administration of the novel drug VS-01

Presenter: Dr.Wenyi Gu, Section for Translational Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine I, Goethe University Clinic Frankfurt,

Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 09:00 CET

About Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF)

ACLF is an underserved medical condition, which, despite best possible available care, is associated with high short-term mortality. It is characterized by an acute deterioration of a pre-existing chronic liver disease (e.g., cirrhosis) resulting in liver and extrahepatic multi-organ failure with high short-term mortality. Every year at least 150,000 patients are hospitalized with ACLF in the US and EU. The incidence is growing due to a higher prevalence of fatty liver disease and alcohol consumption. By timely reversing ACLF and its multi-organ complications, VS-01 aims to improve outcomes in these patients and relieve the growing health and economic burden of this advanced liver disease.

About Versantis

Versantis is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on addressing the growing, unmet medical need in liver diseases. With a pipeline of drug and diagnostic product candidates to potentially address chronic and orphan acute indications, Versantis believes it can revolutionize current standard of care for patients suffering from acquired and genetic hepatic deficiencies. Versantis' lead program, VS-01, is in clinical development as a potential first-line therapy for the timely reversal of ACLF. It harnesses Versantis' proprietary scavenging liposomes to extract ammonia and ACLF-related metabolites from the body and, if approved, will be the first drug to take advantage of the intraperitoneal route to potentially support the liver, kidneys and brain, the organs that most often acutely fail in patients with ACLF. VS-01 has received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the EMA and U.S. FDA, as well as a Rare Pediatric Diseases Designation from the U.S. FDA for Urea Cycle Disorders. Founded by scientists from ETH Zurich with entrepreneurial drive, Versantis has built a team and Board of seasoned industry executives with a proven ability to advance novel therapies from the idea stage into clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercial launch. The company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with an established wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Versantis, Inc. For additional information, visit: www.versantis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005132/en/

Contacts:

Versantis AG

Vincent Forster, +41 44 500 8891

info@versantis.com

Halsin Partners

Mike Sinclair, +44 7968 022075

msinclair@halsin.com