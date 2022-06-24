- (PLX AI) - Equinor shares slipped over 1% in early trading after analysts at SEB cut their recommendation to hold from buy.
- • Price target remains NOK 370
- • SEB is turning more cautious on the exploration and production sector on looming recession risks and falling oil and gas price forecasts, the analysts said
- • Prices are likely to peak in the third quarter, SEB said
- • Meanwhile, BW Energy soared more than 9%
- • BW Energy remains a buy at SEB due to massive underperformance that should reverse partially when Hibiscus/Ruche comes online, SEB said
