DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 245.0271

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 64121

CODE: ACWL LN

ISIN: LU1829220133

