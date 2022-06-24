DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (STPU LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.9883
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 234654
CODE: STPU LN
ISIN: LU2018762653
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN Sequence No.: 170415 EQS News ID: 1383065 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383065&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 24, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)