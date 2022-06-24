DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist
DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 171.0509
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 298857
CODE: WLDU LN
ISIN: FR0011669845
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 170356 EQS News ID: 1382947 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382947&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 24, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)