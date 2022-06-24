DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Publication of 2022 Half-Year Report
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries the "Group")
The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the six months ended 31 March 2022. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/snhe/HY2022.pdf
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 24 June 2022
