24.06.2022 | 10:22
TUI AG: Changes to the Executive Board

DJ TUI AG: Changes to the Executive Board

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Changes to the Executive Board 24-Jun-2022 / 09:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Changes to the Executive Board

Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR and Article 17 of UK MAR Hanover, 24 June 2022. Mr Friedrich Joussen, CEO of TUI AG, today exercised his right to resign from his office as a member of the Executive Board with effect from 30 September 2022. At its meeting on 23 June 2022, the Presiding Committee of TUI AG's Supervisory Board resolved to propose to the Supervisory Board that, in the event of Mr Friedrich Joussen's resignation, Mr Sebastian Ebel, currently TUI AG's Chief Financial Officer, shall be appointed Chairman of the Executive Board and Mr Mathias Kiep, currently Group Director Controlling, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations, shall be appointed Chief Financial Officer, both with effect from 01 October 2022 for a period of three years until 30 September 2025.

ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES 

Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations,      + 44 (0)1293 645 925 
Corporate Finance & Controlling               + 49 (0)511 566 1425 
Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations  + 49 (0)511 566 1435 
Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager       + 44 (0)1293 645 823 
James Trimble, Investor Relations Manager          + 44 (0)1582 315 293 
Stefan Keese, Investor Relations Manager (Retail Investors) + 49 (0)511 566 1387 
Media 
Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations       + 49 (0)511 566 6024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  170426 
EQS News ID:  1383119 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383119&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2022 03:49 ET (07:49 GMT)

