DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 162.3333

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7909815

CODE: MTIX LN

ISIN: LU1650491282

