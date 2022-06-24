DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (XCOG LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 19.535

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50000

CODE: XCOG LN

ISIN: LU1981860585

