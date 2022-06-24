



SINGAPORE, June 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - RHT Rajan Menon Foundation Ltd held its Greening ASEAN: Initiatives & Leadership (GAIL) Sustainability Forum, bringing together sustainability experts from across industries to examine the critical challenges caused by climate change, and provide insights to champion sustainable business.Ms Kaylee Kwok, Deputy Chairman of RHT Rajan Menon Foundation, said, "We recognised the importance of sustainability to address climate change, adverse social and community impact and corporate governance issues. In response, the Foundation commissioned the setting up of the GAIL programme in 2018.""One of the objectives of the GAIL programme is to facilitate sharing of industry expertise, knowledge and practical measures so that business organisations gain the confidence and capabilities to embed and grow sustainability within their operations," she added.Following last year's COP26 Summit wherein global leaders revisited and strengthened their commitment towards taking greater actions to avoid the catastrophic effect of climate change, the theme for the GAIL Sustainability Forum 2022 is "Road from COP26 to COP27".Expert panellists discussed current trends and developments in the sustainability sphere, including sustainable finance, ESG practices within ASEAN, the transition to clean energy and sustainable packaging in fast-moving consumer goods.Now in its fourth year, the GAIL Sustainability Forum is among ONERHT's many efforts over the years in support of environmental and broader sustainability causes, and these include:2019 - Invested in AirCarbon Exchange, the world's first fully digital exchange for voluntary carbon offsets.2020 - Launched a social enterprise, RHT G.R.A.C.E. Institute, which promotes ethical leadership anchored on environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.2021 - Pledged its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.These efforts are in line with ONERHT's belief that it is critical for businesses to embrace sustainability to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.About RHT Rajan Menon FoundationA Singapore registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, RHT Rajan Menon Foundation Ltd ("Foundation") enables RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, "ONERHT") to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours.Set up by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was registered as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making philanthropic organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively.The Foundation seeks to establish, inspire and encourage the right philanthropic culture among the corporate and legal fraternity of giving back to the community in a focused, hands-on and meaningful manner. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than S$3 million to support more than 15 beneficiaries involved in education, the environment and sustainability, disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports.