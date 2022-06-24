Portobello's proposed acquisition of ePrice Operations as a joint venture with Riba Mundo Tecnologia will lead to Portobello becoming an omnichannel operator from its current store-based focus and enable it to grow ePrice's core volume (consumer electronics and household appliances) while adding complementary products from Portobello's range. The enhanced volume, purchasing power of Portobello and Riba and cost synergies should lead to enhanced revenue growth and prospects for ePrice's activities. Our financial estimates are unchanged ahead of the expected completion date for the transaction (within 90 days) and Portobello's H122 results, which are expected to be published on 19 September 2022.

