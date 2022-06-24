Anzeige
24.06.2022 | 10:58
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC: Notification of Change to the Names of the Affected Securities

24 June 2022

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

  1. WISDOMTREE DAX® 30 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B878KX55)
  2. WISDOMTREE DAX® 30 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00B8GKPP93)

together the "Affected Securities"

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE TO THE NAMES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer's Base Prospectus dated 1 November 2021.

The Index in respect of the Affected Securities is LevDAX x3 TR Index (the "Underlying Index"). On 20 September 2022, the Underlying Index rebalanced and increased the constituents held by the Underlying Index from 30 constituents to 40 constituents (the "Rebalance").  It is noted that the Affected Securities are impacted by the Rebalance as they track the Underlying Index.

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer") now wishes to announce that the names of the Affected Securities have been amended to better reflect the constituents of the Underlying Index. The former and amended names of the Affected Securities are set out below:

Former name of the Affected Securities   Amended name of the Affected Securities  
WisdomTree DAX30 3x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree DAX30 3x Daily Short WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short

As a result, the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee have entered into Deeds of Amendment to the Trust Deed to put the proposed name changes of the Affected Securities into effect from 24 June 2022.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com


