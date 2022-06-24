Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Die wahrscheinlich größte Aktienchance für den Sommer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2022 | 11:10
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire

London, June 24

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 27 June 2022, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the year ending 30 June 2022. The mandatory closed period is expected to end on or around 27 July 2022.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

24 June 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.