Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - ZOVOO 2022 Global Online Product Launch will kick off at 10 PM (GMT+8) on June 29. ZOVOO will climb to a new peak in the vaping field with the new experience that the disposable vaping products comprehensively surpasses, and define a new pattern of disposable vapes in the new era.

After ZOVOO officially released the invitation letter for 2022 global online product launch, some overseas media have also displayed the invitation letter on their social media recently. The event will be officially held on June 29 with the theme of "Peak Performance".





Users can watch the online event from ZOVOO official website, instagram, Facebook and Youtube. ZOVOO will officially release the self-developed new generation of GENE TREE ceramic core technology and release the revolutionary new product DRAGBAR R6000, which is known as the 1st Disposable Pod Mod in the industry. Everyone please pay attention to ZOVOO official instagram (@zovoo_official). 1000 new product testers will be selected to try the new products.

ZOVOO has been making big moves lately. ZOVOO made an amazing appearance at the Vaper Expo UK last month with DRAGBAR Star collection. With innovative and upgraded vaping technology and good brand reputation, ZOVOO won the "Best Newcomer" in the Vapouround Awards. Just six months after its listing, ZOVOO successfully emerged as a dark horse in the industry, won unanimous recognition and gained high attention from users.

ZOVOO has demonstrated part of GENE TREE technology at recent shows. Newly upgraded GENE TREE has further improved the reduction degree of ceramic cores, extended the life of ceramic cores, and brought users a more natural and pleasant vaping experience. The event will officially announce the technology, as well as more detailed data to show the revolutionary experience breakthrough it brings.

ZOVOO will be releasing four new disposable products, including the 1st disposable Pod Mod DRAGBAR R6000, a ceramic core product called DRAGBAR Z700 GT. In addition, there are two new products, DRAGBAR F8000 and VINCIBAR F2500. Please keep paying attention to ZOVOO new product launch, which will reveal the mystery of all new products.

ZOVOO will take the new product launch as an opportunity to invite users around the world to jointly create and witness the peak performance of ZOVOO in the new era of vaping on June 29. More surprises are worth our expectation!

ZOVOO, as a brand-new prefilled vape brand, was highly appraised by the industry as soon as it was launched at the end of 2021. So far, it has a complete product line that covers the user's using scenarios. ZOVOO takes affinity and vitality as the main tone of the brand, focusing on the needs of urban fashion users. Currently, ZOVOO's products are sold in more than 70 countries and regions in North America, Europe and Asia. ZOVOO will pursue long-term value and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in technology, brand, and supply chain, and promote the innovation and development of the vape industry. For more information, please visit https://www.izovoo.com/, and follow our Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

