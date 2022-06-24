The annual embedded sector's grand gathering: embedded world 2022 had been carried out from June 21 to 23 2022. Thundercomm, the world-leading IoT product and solution provider, brought its latest edge technologies, products as well as solutions to this well-known fair. Among all the products and solutions presented, EB6 Edge AI Box with its multi-objective tracking demo had gained more attention due to its outstanding performance and wide range of application scenarios.

With the rapid development of the technologies, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, edge computing has become the new engine of the digital economy. The growing edge application scenarios and vast amount of data require ever-increasing edge computing power. Thundercomm EB6 Edge AI Box was born for this. Built on the latest Qualcomm QRB5165 SoC and Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 accelerator, the same processors powering the Qualcomm Robotics RB6 platform and Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform, EB6 Edge AI Box features improved computing power from 70- 200 TOPS, which enables it to process abundant data with limited systematic delay and be more than capable of meeting the continuously rising computing power demands from scenarios like security and surveillance, smart factories, smart warehouse, smart cities, and V2X and what is showcased at this event, multi-object tracking.

EB6 multi-object tracking is an innovative solution that locates and tracks people across cameras. It integrates various algorithms such as human detection, multi-object tracking, and position projection, and realizes personnel positioning and personnel trajectory tracking under the multi-camera perspective. EB6 multi-object tracking solution provides personnel location and trajectory information from a unified map perspective, can be applied to authorized area management and electronic fence supervision, shopping mall passenger flow and consumer preference tracking statistics, security monitoring in bank, school, factory, etc. Compared with technologies such as ReID, EB6 multi-object tracking solution is more robust and can effectively avoid problems caused by the changes of pedestrians' clothing and posture.

"The edge computing market is full of potential," said Hiro Cai, Thundercomm CEO. "Thundercomm has been committed to this market for years and with the help of our strategic partner Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., we have realized multiple achievements. EB6 Edge AI Box is one of them. This new member of Thundercomm edge product matrix will accelerate the intelligence of industries and support more innovative applications from the edge side."

"Edge AI processing enables a more efficient and actionable way to collect and analyze massive amounts of data and will unlock a new set of intelligent use cases, requiring more powerful industrial solutions at the edge. We are proud to have collaborated with Thundercomm on the EB6 Edge AI Box to accelerate more use cases and drive innovation and transformation across multiple verticals," said Sebastiano Di Filippo, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Europe, Inc.

Thundercomm has been committed to edge computing for many years and has developed a complete product matrix, including EBX series Edge AI box, OSware.edge, IoT Harbor, ModelFarm, algorithms, and end to end solutions, which cover from device, edge, cloud to applications and can fully meet the diverse needs of global customers who seek solutions in various edge computing scenarios.

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, headquartered in San Diego, is a joint venture between ThunderSoft and Qualcomm (Guizhou) Investment Co., Ltd. Thundercomm was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, abroad software and on-device AI technology portfolio acquired from ThunderSoft, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality, next-generation products and shorten time-to-commercialization. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm QRB5165, Qualcomm Cloud AI Card, Qualcomm Robotics RB6, and Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005151/en/

Contacts:

Nadia Gao

Email: gaolh1022@thundersoft.com