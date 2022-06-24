Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Die wahrscheinlich größte Aktienchance für den Sommer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2022 | 11:40
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dechert LLP: Dechert Ranks "Elite" in all Chambers Associate Survey Categories, the Only AmLaw 100 Firm to Achieve This Status

LONDON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chambers Associate, a leading guide for law students, has recognized Dechert LLP as one of the top firms across six different categories in its 2022 rankings. These categories include: the most satisfied associates, career development, retention, benefits and quality of life, the best firms for pro bono and the best firms for diversity. Dechert is the only AmLaw100-listed firm to be ranked among the elite in all six categories.

Dechert logo

These findings are based on Chambers' annual interview-based research, in which junior associates respond to extensive online surveys covering every aspect of law firm life. For "the most satisfied associates," Chambers combines input on all topics that can determine job satisfaction, ranging from stress and mental health to career development and retention.

"Our associates are at the heart of what we do, from serving our clients today to serving as firm leaders tomorrow," says Alison Bernard, Dechert's Chief Talent and Human Resources Officer. "To be recognized across all six of these categories is an honor, as well as a testament to our effort to engage and empower associates throughout their Dechert experience."

This announcement follows recent recognition from Chambers, including Dechert partner Nitya Kumar Goyal being named a "Diversity & Inclusion: Future Leader" in the Chambers Diversity & Inclusion Awards for North America 2022.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675243/Dechert_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.