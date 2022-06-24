DJ Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 178.32

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1383187

CODE: CNAL LN

ISIN: FR0011720911

