Amplience Named Winner of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the leading commerce experience platform, today announced that it had been named a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year for Best Headless Implementation 2022.

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards recognize the outstanding performance of digital transformation commerce partners in the Salesforce ecosystem, taking into account the number of new customers and overall growth.

"We are delighted to be named one of the Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partners of the Year," said James Brooke, founder and CEO of Amplience. "Our partnership with Salesforce began 10 years ago and has deepened year-over-year. As a company we invested early in headless technologies, and it's great that now, through our partnership, we can play a role in taking Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud customers on the journey to PWA Kit and a composable commerce future. We are honored to be recognized for our work as Best Headless Implementation."

Integrating Amplience's headless content and experience management functionality with B2C Commerce Cloud allows teams to work directly within Amplience to create rich, content-led campaigns and merchandising experiences throughout the storefront, without the need for developers. The seamless integration enables ecommerce teams to take advantage of the highly performant PWA Kit storefront framework and provides a simple and powerful UI to manage it, while delivering the stability, reliability, and security of B2C Commerce Cloud.

Amplience has a range of certified B2C Commerce Cloud solutions, and is available on Salesforce AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FR5VIUA1.

About Amplience

Amplience is a commerce experience platform that takes the heavy lifting out of digital content, giving your technical and marketing teams the freedom to create digital experiences without limits. The platform's MACH Alliance certified architecture delivers maximum speed, agility and scalability. More than 400 of the world's leading brands use Amplience including Crate & Barrel, Traeger Grills, Ulta Beauty, Coach, OTTO Group, GAP, Currys, Argos and The Very Group. Amplience has 200 global employees and has raised $180 million from investors including Farview Equity Partners, Sixth Street and Octopus Ventures.

