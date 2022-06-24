Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - RMRK has announced the imminent launch of its new software development kit (SDK) called CypherMOD, which will serve as a game experience development toolkit for metaverses. Developed in partnership with Phala Network, CypherMOD comes with features that can resolve many issues that current users of metaverse experience.

Metaverse refers to shared virtual worlds where cryptocurrency is often used to buy virtual assets like land, buildings, avatars, and even names are bought and sold. The metaverse is not limited to digital assets but also covers games and community platforms as well. The metaverse is developing at a fast pace, with CitiBank saying in a report dated March 31 that the potential opportunity related to metaverse could range from USD 8 to 13 trillion by 2030, with the number of users possibly going up to 5 billion.

Currently, the metaverse is centralized, and stored on centralized databases. Lack of ownership of experience and vulnerability to down-time are the main drawbacks related to the metaverse. For all content to become decentralized and users to have greater control, it should be easy for users to build their own game-like experience. RMRK is seeking to be a pioneer in this space with the launch of CypherMOD.

CypherMOD has an open-source set of plugins that everyone can use very intuitively to build their game experience in a decentralized manner without sacrificing censorship resistance or downtime resistance. It essentially serves as a toolkit to build a decentralized metaverse that is run by the community. It can be plugged into existing metaverses and can deploy new ones. The defining characteristics of CypherMOD are its openness, modularity, decentralization, ease of use, downtime resistance, and multichain deployment. CypherMOD offers a lot of scope for the customization of games with its open plugins.

RMRK's Skybreach.app metaverse is a first of its kind - a decentralized one, fully owned by the community. It will be the first proof of concept to demonstrate all of RMRK logic in one project, as well as the first deployment target for CypherMOD technology. Everyone will be able to contribute to the universe using a common and easy to use set of tools.

Commenting on CypherMOD, Bruno Skvorc, the founder of RMRK said, "Currently, in the metaverse, NFTs serve as usernames and passwords for multiplayer games on centralized servers. They will eventually crash as they steal each other's players making servers too expensive to maintain. Current games are also difficult to play as they are not user-friendly, requiring wallets and sign-ins. Through CypherMOD and its open-source plugins, RMRK and Phala hope to pioneer the next version of the metaverse development. This would be a decentralized metaverse where users can own their digital assets like NFTs. Developers have access to a powerful SDK for the creation of games. Both game creators and NFT collectors get to create value."

