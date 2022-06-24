Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQX: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will produce Mary Jones cannabis-infused sodas for Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) (CSE: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavours and user photo-submitted labels. First production runs at Tinley's Long Beach, California facility are expected in Q3 2022.





Mary Jones 10mg Cannabis-Infused Sodas and Convenience 4-pack Carrier (concept art shown).



Mary Jones fan-favourite flavours include Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple and Orange & Cream. Each one tastes like the Jones Soda original, thanks to Jones flavour scientists who have spent more than two decades as flavour innovators and have now adapted their iconic recipes for cannabis. These delicious sodas are sold in single-serving 12 oz glass bottles with a 4-pack convenience carrier perfect to bring to a party and share with friends.

"We are excited to take our brand to the next level in California with Tinley's and their team of professionals in Long Beach," said Bohb Blair, Chief Brand Officer, Mary Jones Cannabis Co. and CMO, Jones Soda Co. "Jones Soda is a legendary brand built from bold flavours and doing bold things," he added. "Whether you're a canna-newbie or a cannaseur, our sodas are the most exciting flavours in cannabis today. Our product roadmap, with California production enabled by Tinley's, will keep Jones fans delighted by what's to come."

"The Jones brand is an authentic, design-forward, consumer icon, with high levels of engagement and recognition", said Ted Zittell, Tinley's director, and office of the CEO. "We are proud to have been selected as Jones' California production partner for Mary Jones Soda", he added, "over the past two months, we have worked closely with the Jones team on the path to production for their unique Jones taste experience. We look forward to collaborating with Jones on growing their infused brand offering to consumers through boldly flavoured beverage SKU's, as well as supporting Jones brand extensions across new beverage types and edibles."

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants, and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, www.drinklemoncocco.com or https://gomaryjones.com

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Beckett's Tonics

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQX: TNYBF) develops and has licensed the production through its Long Beach, CA state-licensed manufacturing facility of its terpene and cannabis-infused non-alcoholic Tinley's '27 and Tinley's Classics products which are distributed to licensed dispensaries and home delivery channels in California. Expansion of these products, adapted for manufacturing and sale in Canada, is currently underway. The Beckett's Classics and Beckett's '27 lines of non-alcoholic, terpene-infused non-cannabis versions of these formulations are available in select mainstream food, beverage, and specialty retailers in the United States as well as in select grocery and specialty stores in Canada. Tinley's facility in Long Beach California contains some of the state's most versatile and technologically advanced cannabis-licensed beverage bottling equipment and provides licensed manufacturing and first-mile distribution services under one roof for third-party brands in addition to the Company-owned brands. Please visit www.drinktinley.com, and www.drinkbecketts.com Twitter and Instagram (@drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts) for recipes, product information and home delivery options.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives and intentions, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to its future business and operations, the timing of the Company's manufacturing capability enhancements and production runs, including production runs of Mary Jones cannabis-infused sodas, revenue growth, management's expectations regarding growth, the expected benefits from facility and equipment upgrades, expected benefits from first-mile distribution services enabled by the on-site distribution licence, the timing of the manufacturing, distribution and sale of Tinley's infused products in Canada, the timing of the production of new batches of client products at Tinley's Long Beach Facility and phrases containing words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "expects", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices and delays in the development of projects. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law. Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

