If Not You Brands, LLC: Emberli Pridham, Celebrated Children's Book Author Set to Preview A Real-Life Fairy Tale Illustrated Biography Series Chronicling The Lives Of Globally Renowned Women Whose Dedication To Improving Lives Impacted The World

Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale The First Book in the Series Written For Grade School Children will debut with an event to be held Saturday June 25 at Veronica Beard Southampton.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Best-selling children's author Emberli Pridham will preview her new book series - A Real Life Fairy Tale (www.areallifefairytale.com) Princess Diana with a celebration event to take place at renowned fashion destination Veronica Beard Southampton, New York on Saturday June 25 from 2 to 4pm. Ms. Pridham will read excerpts from her book as well as sign copies with proceeds benefitting Centrepoint, a UK charity that provides shelter and support to homeless teenaged girls and young women.

Children's author Emberli Pridham

Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale The first in a series of illustrated biographies that chronicles the lives of renowned women who went from relative anonymity to become global icons whose contributions changed the world.

Ms. Pridham gained national recognition as co-author If Not You, Then Who? (www.ifnotyoubooks.com) the highly regarded and top-selling book series that introduces children to the magical world of inventors and inventions - all the while helping to build imaginations and encourage their own creativity.

Combining thought-provoking text and original illustrations, each book in Ms. Pridham's Real-Life Fairy Tale series is designed to introduce children to several of the most distinguished women in contemporary history and inspire them with their lives and legacies.

Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale takes young readers through her growing up years as a spunky girl in Norfolk, England to her courtship by Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Charles and her emergence as one of contemporary history's most accomplished fighters for social change, taking her place on the world stage where she made a profound difference to the lives of millions by leading with grace, compassion and empathy.

Prior to launching into her Real-Life Fairy Tale biography series, Ms. Pridham has co-authored five titles in the popular If Not You, Then Who? series which have gone on to achieve #1 rankings in key Amazon Best Seller categories including How Things Workbooks, Children's Inventors Books, Children's Jobs & Careers Books, Children's Technology Fiction Books, and Children's Girls and Women's Books.

Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale will be available at Barnes&Noble.com, Amazon, www.reallifefairytale.com and through all other online booksellers, as well as at select booksellers and retailers nationwide.

Veronica Beard Southampton is located at 84 Main Street, Southampton, New York.

About Emberli Pridham:

Emberli Pridham grew up in Dallas, Texas inspired by her grandmother, an author, and a wonderful library of books. She, along with her husband David, are the co-authors of the Amazon best-selling STEM book series, 'If Not You, Then Who?', which aims to teach children about the inventions and patents in everyday life, inspiring and empowering them to imagine and create their own.

Emberli is currently writing the next two books about inspiring and influential people for the Real Life Fairy Tale series. She also spends her time taking care of her beautiful family and is extensively involved in philanthropic work on behalf of the Hasbro Children's Hospital, Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Symphony, Elton John AIDS Foundation, and American Cancer Society among other charities.

The Pridhams live in Dallas, Texas with their three ever-curious children Brooke, Noah and Graham

