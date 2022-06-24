The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is overseeing bids from prospective contractors to supply, install and commission solar cold storage capacity in Senegal, Sudan, and Seychelles. Bidding is also open for two 2 MT systems in Djibouti.From pv magazine India India's NTPC, on behalf of the ISA, has started accepting bids from ISA member countries to execute solar-based cold storage projects in the African countries of Senegal, Djibouti, Sudan, and Seychelles. The prospective contractor will supply, install and commission 5 metric tons (MT) of solar cold storage capacity in Senegal, as well as ...

