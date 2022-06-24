Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to announce that Sidus Space CEO and Founder Carol Craig has been selected as an in-person speaker for International Space Convention (ISC) 2022 in Bursa, Turkey, on Sept. 9-11 and the 25th anniversary of World Satellite Business Week (WSBW) in Paris, France, on Sept. 12-16.

Craig will be participating in two in-person panel discussions at ISC 2022, which will feature 90 world-renowned space industry speakers and experts to discuss insights, strategies, and rising trends in global space industry, including Earth and Deep Space Observation, SatCom and Data Analysis, Human Space Missions, Space Law and Regulations, Commercial Space Travel, Financial Outlook of the Space Industry, and Funding Opportunities for the Emerging Space Start-Ups. Get your online or in-person tickets here.

WSBW is one of the leading global business space events that brings together 1,000 business leaders annually to discuss the future of the global satellite and space industry. Craig is one of 190 executives from around the world who will share her experience and perspective on the industry. Sidus Space will also have a booth at the event, and you can register for an in-person or virtual experience here.

These upcoming speaking opportunities are the latest examples of Sidus Space's burgeoning role in the international space community, which recently included being selected for delegation visits from France and Turkey.

Last December, Sidus Space listed its Class A common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market via an IPO, making Craig the first female owner-founder of a publicly traded space company serving government and commercial space industries.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company's rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space's rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner-from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

