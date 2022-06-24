Tabula EUR ITRAXX - Final Closure Notice

This circular (the "Circular") has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") and it is possible that changes thereto may be necessary to meet the Central Bank's requirements. The Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this Circular.

We refer to EUR Accumulation Shares of Tabula EUR Itraxx Crossover Credit Short UCITS ETF with ISIN number IE00BH05CB83 (the "Shares").

Further to our Circular dated 23/05/2022 concerning the closure of these share classes on 15/06/2022, we write to inform you that the payment date will be on or before the 29/06/22, with a final Net Asset Value per share of €91.8659

