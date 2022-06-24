Anzeige
24.06.2022
Tabula EUR ITRAXX - Final Closure Notice

PR Newswire

London, June 24

This circular (the "Circular") has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") and it is possible that changes thereto may be necessary to meet the Central Bank's requirements. The Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this Circular.

This Circular is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in doubt as to the action
you should take you should seek advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant
or other independent financial adviser. If you have sold or transferred all of your shares in the Fund referred to below, please pass this Circular at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible.

Dear Shareholder,

We refer to EUR Accumulation Shares of Tabula EUR Itraxx Crossover Credit Short UCITS ETF with ISIN number IE00BH05CB83 (the "Shares").

Further to our Circular dated 23/05/2022 concerning the closure of these share classes on 15/06/2022, we write to inform you that the payment date will be on or before the 29/06/22, with a final Net Asset Value per share of €91.8659

Yours sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Tabula ICAV

