The brand's connected technology helps its users monitor and improve their oral care routine and that of their family.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Bitvae, an Amazon exclusive brand dedicated to improving its customers' oral care with smart products, is pleased to announce the launch of its S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush. In line with the brand's overall mission of providing affordable and thoughtful oral care products perfect for use at home and on the go, the S2 electric toothbrush item is uniquely designed to cater to our tech-savvy customers while remaining extremely accessible.







Free App,help you obtain the cleaner Teeth Conditions





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/128712_dcdb5e5f547789a7_001full.jpg

While most people miss almost 40 percent of their teeth when they brush, the Bitvae S2 smart toothbrush can help its users significantly improve their brushing habits. The smart toothbrush connects via Bluetooth to the company's iSpruz app and helps choose the intensity and duration of a consumer's brushing, reminding them to move to the next area every 30 seconds to never miss a spot. Some other smart features include:

A built-in pressure indicator that lights up to alert customers when they are brushing too hard.

5 modes, including a whitening mode, so customers can customize their brushing to their needs.

100 days of battery life per charge (Data obtained from Bitvae Laboratory. When used in the "soft" mode twice a day for two minutes, the battery can last up to 100 days).







Brush Smarter and Smile Brighter

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/128712_dcdb5e5f547789a7_002full.jpg

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Bitvae's smartest toothbrush to date," said Hugh, Founder of Bitvae. "At Bitvae we believe that a connected lifestyle is a meaningful one, and we look forward to empowering our customers to monitor and improve their tooth-care routine with this powerful yet affordable product."

To celebrate the launch, Bitvae will be offering customers a special price of $39.99. All Bitvae products can be purchased through the brand's Amazon storefront page, here.

About Bitvae

Established in 2022, Bitvae is a smart oral care company committed to improving the oral health of its customers. Bitvae takes a Smart Approach to Oral Care, infusing the latest technologies into thoughtful products that fit into their customers' lifestyles and are perfect for use at home and on the go.

Bitvae relies on its community of loyal customers, product ambassadors and dental professionals to help them understand what matters to their users so they can create a product and experience that is valuable and enjoyable in their daily lives.

For more information, check out Bitvae's storefront on Amazon and stay up to date with the brand on Instagram and Facebook (@bitvae.official).

The Bitvae Company

Contact: Alex Smith

Website: https://www.bitvae.com

Email: hello@bitvae.com

Phone Number: 972-679-9068

SOURCE: The Bitvae Company

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128712