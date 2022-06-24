The Iranian authorities will choose development proposals from domestic and foreign investors for solar projects ranging from 10 MW to 250 MW in size. The selected developers will be awarded 20-year power purchase agreements at a fixed tariff.Iran's Renewable Energy and Electricity Efficiency Organization (SATBA) has revealed that it has pre-selected 85 developers for the final phase of a tender for 4 GW of PV capacity. It launched the exercise in April and received proposals from 106 bidders. "The number of 152 construction sites have been identified in 30 provinces of the country and introduced ...

