Next e.GO Mobile: Next.e.GO Mobile brings its sports model to the Goodwood Festival of Speed

e.GO celebrates the future of electric mobility at the Electric Avenue in Goodwood

The cooperation resonates with e.GO's motto: "electric cars: fun without regret"

AACHEN, Germany, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent German electric car manufacturer Next.e.GO Mobile SE is presenting its Sport Life at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (June 22-26, UK), one of the greatest celebrations of the world's energizing sports. e.GO is located at the Festival's Electric Avenue, at the confluence of the future of mobility and electrification.

"We are delighted to be here at the Goodwood Electric Avenue together with other established automotive brands, shaping and accelerating the future of electro mobility. This perfectly resonates with our vision at e.GO to offer our customers fun without regret", says Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

The e.GO Sports Life takes the driving performance to another level. In tight bends it feels like driving a much larger performance vehicle with increasing G-force: fast, sportive and comfortable at the same time. With larger wheels, a wider track and a lower centre of gravity the Life Sport takes great advantage of its rear-wheel drive and high torque powertrain. The design lines have been further intensified to underline its dynamic and powerful appearance by improving the aerodynamics at the same time.

The Electric Avenue of the Goodwood Festival of Speed offers visitors the opportunity to experience the sports version of e.GO and to reserve directly the newly launched e.wave X.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847186/Next_e_GO_Mobile.jpg