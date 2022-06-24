The "Global E-Pharmacy Market Size Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

E-pharmacy is referred as electronic pharmacy or internet pharmacy. It is an online retail platform which acts as bridge between consumers and vendors to enable the sales of medicines. It provides round-the-clock delivery of drugs access to comprehensive information on prescribed drugs. In this concept patient need not visit to pharmacies to receive their medication, but can instead order the medicines via online platform.

Market Drivers

Rise in internet penetration across the globe, rapid aging of population, improved healthcare infrastructure as well as increase in awareness pertaining to e-commerce amongst consumers are some driving factors which are expected to boost the global e-pharmacy market growth.

Furthermore, increase in disposable income coupled with large base of young consumers will positively influence the global e-pharmacy market growth over the forecast period. Also, increase in COVID-19 pandemic across the globe will fuel the market growth. As per the WHO report the manifestation of COVID 19 has resulted in greater than 14 million infected individuals across the world as of July 2020.

Many governments announced lockdown due to this global crisis which is expected to propel the global e-pharmacy market growth. The rise in consumer preference for online buying of medicines and medicinal products from online pharmacy stores with a main aim to maintain social distancing which is expected to propel the global E-pharmacy market growth during this forecast period.

Market Restraints

Increase in number of illegal pharmacies is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global E-pharmacy market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, substance abuse and high cost involved in research and development of e-pharmacy technology based services will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Type

OTC

Prescription

By Product Type

Skin Care

Dental

Cold Flu

Vitamins

Weight Loss

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global E-Pharmacy Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Companies Mentioned

Newpharma

LLOYDS Pharmacy Limited

Pharmacy2u Ltd.

McCabes Pharmacy

Shop Apotheke

Gordons Direct

Zur Rose Group

MedPlus Health Services

A.S. Watsons Group

Netmeds Marketplace Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7gezom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005350/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900