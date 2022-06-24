Viritech and Pininfarina have announced plans to put a hydrogen-fueled car into limited production in 2023, while H2 Clipper said it aims to finish a prototype of its hydrogen-powered airship by 2025.Viritech has unveiled the 1,000-kg Apricale, a hydrogen-fueled, high-performance car with half the weight of comparable battery vehicles. The UK startup calls it the world's first "hydrogen hypercar." It claimed that the Apricale "is the ultimate proof that hydrogen is the best solution for any vehicle where weight is a critical factor." Pininfarina built the body, while Viritech developed the powertrain ...

