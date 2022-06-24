Invesco Select Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR Newswire
London, June 23
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE:Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 May 2022 has previously been notified to the London Stock Exchange via a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.
James Poole
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
24 June 2022