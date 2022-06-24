Invesco Select Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 May 2022 has previously been notified to the London Stock Exchange via a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

James Poole

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

24 June 2022