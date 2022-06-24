Average polysilicon prices ranged from CNY 273 ($40.82)/kg to CNY 280/kg this week, according to an industry association in China.The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said the price of polysilicon reached CNY 280/kg this week - the highest level ever recorded. The weekly average price was CNY 273/kg. The increase was mainly due to a reduction in production output of around 3,500 metric tons (MT). The association said other factories will also start seasonal maintenance in July, and this will continue to weigh on supply and drive up prices. Tongwei has agreed to supply Yuze Semiconductor ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...