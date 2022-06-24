Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Result of AGM

Result of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the 'Company') held on 24 June 2022.

The Company confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the AGM of the Company held on 24 June 2022 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

VOTES

FOR (including votes at the discretion of the Chair) % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD Resolution 1 34,145,243 99.91% 29,336 0.09% 34,174,579 20.27% 67,825 Resolution 2 25,552,828 84.32% 4,751,987 15.68% 30,304,815 17.98% 3,937,589 Resolution 3 34,198,057 99.99% 2,918 0.01% 34,200,975 20.29% 41,429 Resolution 4 33,968,622 99.42% 198,326 0.58% 34,166,948 20.27% 75,456 Resolution 5 31,373,035 91.79% 2,805,814 8.21% 34,178,849 20.27% 63,555 Resolution 6 33,486,174 98.08% 653,813 1.92% 34,139,987 20.25% 102,417 Resolution 7 33,450,230 98.06% 662,531 1.94% 34,112,761 20.24% 129,643 Resolution 8 33,484,246 98.08% 653,818 1.92% 34,138,064 20.25% 104,340 Resolution 9 33,449,076 97.98% 688,685 2.02% 34,137,761 20.25% 104,643 Resolution 10 33,481,776 98.05% 665,485 1.95% 34,147,261 20.26% 95,143 Resolution 11 33,475,635 98.07% 659,692 1.93% 34,135,327 20.25% 107,077 Resolution 12 33,899,675 99.52% 163,963 0.48% 34,063,638 20.21% 178,766 Resolution 13 33,903,061 99.20% 274,978 0.80% 34,178,039 20.27% 64,365 Resolution 14 34,090,918 99.67% 112,227 0.33% 34,203,145 20.29% 39,259 Resolution 15 33,756,305 98.78% 417,315 1.22% 34,173,620 20.27% 68,784

The full text of the resolutions passed was as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions:

1. To receive the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

2. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration and Interests.

3. To approve the Company's Dividend Payment Policy to pay four quarterly dividends to shareholders in May, August, November and February in respect of each accounting year.

4. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as the Company's auditor.

5. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

6. To re-elect Tim Scholefield a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Heather MacCallum a Director of the Company.

8. To re-elect Tom Quigley a Director of the Company.

9. To re-elect Caroline Dutot a Director of the Company.

10. To elect Kate Bolsover a Director of the Company.

11. To elect Christine Johnson a Director of the Company.

Special Business:

Ordinary Resolution

12. THAT, in accordance with Article 158 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby released from their obligation pursuant to such Article to convene a general meeting of the Company within six months of the AGM at which a special resolution would be proposed to wind up the Company.

Special Resolutions

13. THAT, pursuant to Article 14.1 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue shares, up to 10% of the existing shares in issue at the time of the AGM, without pre-emption.

14. THAT, pursuant to Article 8.2 of the Company's Articles of Association and Article 57 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 as amended (the Law), the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised:

(a) to make purchases of its issued ordinary shares of no par value (Shares) to be cancelled or held as treasury shares provided that:

(i) the maximum number of Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares, this being 25,269,781;

(ii) the minimum price which may be paid for a Share is 1p;

(iii) the maximum price which may be paid for a share must not be more than the higher of:

(i) 5 per cent. above the average of the mid-market values of the Shares for the five business days before the purchase is made; and

(ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade in the shares and the highest then current independent bid for the Shares on the London Stock Exchange;

(iv) any purchase of shares will be made in the market for cash prices below the prevailing net asset value per share (as determined by the Directors);

(v) the authority hereby conferred shall expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company held after passing of this resolution or 15 months from the date of the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier.

15. THAT, the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall not be less than 14 days.

The Company has 168,577,596 ordinary shares of no par value in issue. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 168,577,596. The above table represents the number of votes registered.

A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company's website:

www.invesco.co.uk/bips

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



24 June 2022

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000