Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, will release its Q2 and H1 2022 results at 07:00 CET 06:00 GMT on Friday, July 29, 2022. Management will host a webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 11:00 CET 10:00 GMT. Click on the link below to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device.

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/ontexgroup/20220729_1

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation, and remain available on the same link for one year.

Following its strategic review announced end of 2021, Ontex has aligned its 2022 reporting structure and has restated 2021 financial data accordingly. "Core Markets" encompass Europe, North America and some smaller partner and healthcare brand businesses elsewhere. These businesses form the core of Ontex's activities and will be reported as continuing operations. "Emerging Markets" are primarily driven by own brands and essentially groups the Central and South American activities, as well as those in the Middle East and Africa. Ontex has announced it will pursue divestment opportunities for these and will thereby report these as assets held for sale and discontinued operations.

Unaudited restated revenue and adjusted EBITDA figures for the quarters of 2021 were disclosed earlier in the year. Additional P&L elements for the half years are presented below.

2021 Condensed P&L Restated As published in million H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY Revenue 686.9 721.8 1,408.7 980.6 1,045.8 2,026.4 Cost of sales (479.7) (529.6) (1,009.3) (711.5) (798.9) (1,510.4) Gross Profit 207.2 192.2 399.4 269.1 247.0 516.0 Operating expenses (122.6) (120.6) (243.2) (168.1) (175.7) (343.8) Adjusted EBITDA 84.6 71.6 156.3 101.0 71.3 172.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.3% 9.9% 11.1% 10.3% 6.8% 8.5% Non-recurring income expenses (20.1) (39.6) (59.7) (23.1) (61.6) (84.7) Depreciations Amortization (33.0) (32.7) (65.7) (43.9) (43.8) (87.7) Operating profit (loss) 31.5 (0.6) 30.9 33.9 (34.2) (0.2) Net finance cost (21.6) (20.0) (41.5) (23.7) (19.0) (42.7) Income tax expense 2.8 (8.4) (5.6) (3.1) (16.0) (19.0) Profit (loss) from continuing operations 12.8 (29.0) (16.2) 7.2 (69.1) (61.9) Adjusted profit (loss) from continuing operations 27.1 (0.2) 26.9 24.2 (19.0) 5.3 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations (5.6) (40.1) (45.7) Profit (loss) for the period 7.2 (69.1) (61.9) 7.2 (69.1) (61.9) Basic EPS from continuing operations (in €) 0.16 (0.36) (0.20) 0.09 (0.85) (0.76) Adjusted basic EPS from continuing operations (in €) 0.34 0.33 0.30 (0.23) 0.07 Basic EPS (in €) 0.09 (0.85) (0.76) 0.09 (0.85) (0.76)

